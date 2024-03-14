SPRING LAKE — The borough council has authorized hiring two law firms for the purpose of consultation in the council’s effort to address Verizon’s latest application to build additional 5G-capable poles on or near the borough’s beachfront roads.

The contracts authorized Tuesday night are with the firms DeCotiis, Fitzpatrick, Cole & Giblin and Wilson, Williams, Fellman, Dittman.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton had previously announced the Verizon application at the council’s Feb. 13 meeting and expressed staunch opposition to the plan.

A Verizon representative later told The Coast Star that the company aims to increase connectivity along the Shore in areas where it is currently lacking and expressed the intent to fully abide by the borough’s rules in doing so.

“I think it’s pretty clear that this is a serious issue facing the council,” said Mayor Naughton on Tuesday. “We need good consulting from people that have experienced this before and know more about it than we do.”

