WALL TOWNSHIP — A section of Narrumson Road between Lenape and Algonkin Trails was closed to traffic late in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 12, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed an investigation in the area there.

Traffic cones lined either side of the closed section and several large trucks and what appeared to be excavation vehicles were parked at various points along the road within the closed-off boundaries around 5:30 p.m., although their nature and purpose were immediately unclear.

In a joint statement released to The Coast Star at 7:33 p.m., from Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran, the Prosecutor’s Office noted they are “currently conducting an investigation on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township. More information will be released as it becomes available, and we are asking the public to avoid the immediate area as the investigation continues. There is not believed to be any active danger to the surrounding neighborbood.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

