POINT PLEASANT — Families packed the room of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Friday and Saturday, as The Artist Collective Troupe [ACT] hosted its third annual “Wish Upon a Song” event, which benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Wish Upon a Song”’ was directed by Eric Pertgen, music directed by Chelsea Carlson and choreographed by Marie Bickerton. The cast includes talented adults, teens and children portraying characters inspired by fairytales, such as princes, princesses, heroes, villains and more, all of whom belted out tunes from classic animated movie musicals.

Proceeds derived from the nearly 200 tickets sold from “Wish Upon a Song” were donated to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, an organization that grants the wishes of children living with severe illnesses in the Garden State, providing a sense of hope and excitement during a challenging time.

ACT’s past productions of “Wish Upon a Song” have helped fund wishes of two local Ocean County children: a 5-year-old’s wish to visit Disney World in 2022 and a 4-year-old’s wish for a pool in 2023.

Each performance was expertly choreographed and each performer sang their hearts out. The show also featured many comedic moments, such as when characters from different franchises interacted with each other. For example, Fiona from DreamWorks’ “Shrek” and Rapunzel from Disney’s “Tangled” bonded through each of them growing up in a tower, which was met with laughter from the audience.

Ms. Carlson said, “I love this music. This was actually the first show the theater company did back in 2022, so we knew we wanted to do a music review, and who doesn’t like these songs? We also knew we wanted it to be a benefit because everyone associates the Make-A-Wish Foundation with Disney World. It has now snowballed into a bigger and bigger show every single year.”

