BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dozens of pets lined the grounds of the Jersey Shore Animal Center to get an early hop on finding their Easter treats, while simultaneously “digging up” some money for a great cause.

The happy pups used their super sniffers to find brightly-colored treats that were hidden throughout the property, which were filled with snacks that had all of their tails wagging.

Inside the center, baked treats in beautifully decorated Easter packaging were available for sale, and many of the lucky dogs got to meet the Easter Bunny himself, as proud pet parents snapped photos from the sidelines.

Laurie Fasinski, executive director of the animal center, said this event is very similar to their Holiday of Hope event, where pets come and take pictures with Santa, but this was the first time they decided to do an Easter event.

Combined with the homemade treats and all the merchandise for sale, this event also functioned as a fundraiser for the center, which Ms. Fasinski said is committed to bettering the lives of animals.

“This is a really good time, a fun day for the animals, said Ms. Fasinski. “We get to see a lot of the alumni, a way to raise awareness, have some fun with the community and, of course, we are so grateful for any kind of donations.”

Many residents, some even who got their pets from the center, returned to help support the event. One of these residents was Margerie Towey, who brought Meadow and Luna. Meadow is a mix of a bunch of breeds who was adopted from the animal center just before the holidays.

“We got [Meadow] from here and we always come out to support these events,” said Ms. Towey.

Ms. Fasinski noted appreciating seeing all of the community in attendance, adding, “We love to do community events. It is constant fundraising on our part. We rely strictly on donations and fundraising, and, of course, the donations are part of the fundraising.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

