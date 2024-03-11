LAKE COMO — Hundreds of people attended a fundraiser at Bar A to support the Monmouth County team of the Police Unity Tour, the annual May bike ride that is designed to raise awareness of police officers who died in the line of duty and assist their families.

Each year, both active duty and retired officers and residents embark on the bike ride to Washington D.C., which, from Monmouth County, is a 208-mile journey.

President of Team Monmouth County Phil Bohrman told The Coast Star that this event enables Team Monmouth County to donate to the Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C. This monument lists all the names of the officers who have died in the line of duty.

Mr. Bohrman said he wanted to get involved with this event to “give back to the families and the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The event featured live music, courtesy of the Phil Engel Band, a buffet, drink specials, a massive gift auction and a 50/50 raffle.

