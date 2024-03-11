POINT PLEASANT — Last Friday, Memorial Middle School’s gym was bustling with students and community members, as they cheered for both the eighth grade basketball team and Point Pleasant Borough Police Department in the 20th annual Kids vs. Cops basketball game.

Despite the kids’ best effort to try and reclaim a victory, they ultimately fell short this year, leading to a cops’ victory of 37-27.

As the doors opened at 6:30 p.m., hundreds of residents entered the halls of the school and were met with a massive gift auction and 50/50 along with an impressive snack bar, before taking their seats in the gymnasium.

Students from the boys and girls basketball teams warmed up on one side of the court, while the cops, sporting an impressive roster of current and retired officers, warmed up on the other side of the court.

One of the game’s organizers, Lauren Mattei, eighth grade class advisor, told The Ocean Star, “This game was special because the community, police officers, students and Challenger players made it so. Everyone was excited to see the game as well as the chance to win a door prize.”

With help from Officer Bob Tobias, who organized the cops’ side of the event, this annual fundraiser was a hit within the borough.

“This was the first game that Officer Tobias and I planned together and much of its success is thanks to him,” said Ms. Mattei.

This sentiment was echoed by Officer Tobias who had nothing but nice things to say about Ms. Mattei and how she put this event together.

Officer Tobias said, “It was wonderful. Just in general, not just the game by the vent overall. Great crowd, good turnout; they raised a lot of money for the eighth grade class. The Challengers were there, they had a great time as always. We had a tremendous amount of local businesses who donated this year.”

