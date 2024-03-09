BELMAR — NJ Transit held a sixth public hearing regarding the first proposed fare rate increase in almost a decade at the Belmar Municipal Building from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

The public hearing meeting also consisted of an informational presentation from NJ Transit officials, provided to attendees through a recorded slideshow presentation, before opening the floor for public comment, where various residents and organization representatives voiced their dissatisfaction with the proposed rate adjustment.

NJ Transit is proposing a systemwide fare adjustment of 15 percent taking effect on July 1, as well as a three percent annual increase that would take effect July 1, 2025. This would allow for a fully funded Fiscal Year 2025 [FY25] operating budget that avoids reducing service levels, according to the agency.

The proposed increase is still in its public hearing stage until midnight of Friday, March 8. Action regarding the proposed rate adjustment is expected to be made by the NJ Transit Board of Directors at their April meeting.

