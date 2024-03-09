PISCATAWAY – The town of Manasquan was not burning down around 5pm on Saturday even though fire trucks and police sirens were blaring down Main Street. The community was enjoying one of its favorite traditions, celebrating a state champion.

The Manasquan girls’ basketball team brought home the Group 2 trophy on Saturday from Jersey Mikes’ Arena at Rutgers, putting together an impressive defensive performance in a 47-26 win over Madison.

It is the seventh state title for Manasquan coach Lisa Kukoda and second in the past three seasons, while giving the Warriors their 10th state title in program history.

The Manasquan defense gave its usual stellar effort against the Dodgers with senior McKenna Karlson leading the way. Karlson held Madison forward Charlotte Tuhy, who was averaging 23.4 points a game to nine points.

The first half was a low-scoring affair with Warriors leading 9-2 after the first quarter and 15-7 at the half.

The Warriors defense continued to lock down Madison in the second half with the offense starting to warm up led by seniors Hope Masonius and Katie Collins. Manasquan pushed the lead to 34-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Masonius led the Warriors with 18 points, while Collins had six points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots and Olivia Shaughnessy had six points and two assists and Shea Donnelly had six points and three rebounds in the win.