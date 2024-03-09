BRICK TOWNSHIP — Henry Burns, 56, of Brick Township, has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison as a result of pleading guilty to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute.

Mr. Burns’ arrest came in relation to an investigation held in April and May 2023 in Brick Township and Asbury Park.

Judge Kenneth Palmer was the sentencing judge and had previously sentenced Mr. Burns to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, with a five-year period of parole ineligibility, as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to being a certain person not to possess a weapon relative to the same investigation.

According to a press release by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the sentences will run concurrently and Mr. Burns pled guilty to both charges before Judge Palmer on Jan. 22, 2024.

A month-long cooperative investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office narcotics Strike Force, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and United States Drug Enforcement Administration, revealed that Mr. Burns was utilizing a residence in Brick Township as well as a storefront in Asbury Park to store and distribute cocaine.

In early April 2023, detectives from the aforementioned agencies established surveillance on the subject residence and storefront.

