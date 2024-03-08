PISCATAWAY – The St. Rose boys’ basketball team put its final stamp of authority on its first state championship in 47 years on Friday at Jersey Mike’s Arena at Rutgers University, defeating Montclair Immaculate 73-29 in the Non-Public B final.

The Purple Roses finished the season with a record of 29-2 with its only losses to the Patrick School, which is not a sanctioned New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association program and Monteverde of Florida, the number one ranked team in the country.

St. Rose took control of the game against Montclair Immaculate like it has its last three state tournament games, jumping to a 19-3 lead in the opening quarter and never looking back.

Matt Hodge set the defensive tone early for the Purple Roses blocking a dunk attempt by Montclair Immaculate. Matt Hodge and Gio Panzini would combine for eight blocks and 22 rebounds.

The Lions put together a brief scoring surge in the second quarter to cut the St. Rose lead to 28-14, but the Purple Roses would respond with a drive by Evan Romano, a 3-pointer by Avery Lynch and a couple of layups by Jayden Hodge to take a commanding 37-15 lead at the half.

The game was never in doubt for St. Rose in the second half.

Matt Hodge would finish with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Panzini had 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five blocks.

Jayden Hodge had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Bryan Ebeling had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.