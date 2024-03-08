MANASQUAN – Lost in the controversy of the ending of the Group 2 Boys Basketball semifinal between Manasquan and Camden on Tuesday was the remarkable play of the Warriors before the last second kerfuffle.

There have been several remarkable games played under veteran coach Andrew Bilodeau and two of them took place in a span of five days this season.

The first was the Central Jersey Group 2 sectional final against Rumson-Fair Haven.

I didn’t get to see that game, but up until the game against the Panthers in the state semifinal, it was all anyone wanted to talk about.

I heard all about the tenacity and refusal to give up in the Manasquan team, overwhelming the Bulldogs into mistakes and then taking advantage of late offensive opportunities to score the final 13 points of the game.

I could not but think of how the shoe was on the other foot on Tuesday with the Warriors desperate to hold onto their lead in the face of massive pressure from the Panthers.

The difference between the game against Rumson and the game against Camden was the talent level between the two teams.

The Warriors and Bulldogs were not that far apart in terms of matching up the two rosters, the Panthers and Manasquan, however, is a different story.

Camden never even bothers to play Shore Conference teams and when they do they win. The Panthers had not lost to a Shore Conference team since 1981.

Camden was supposed to defeat the Warriors by 20 points as the top ranked public-school team in the state by a wide margin.

A Manasquan team of equal stature played a less heralded Camden team in the Group 2 semifinal in 2014 and were outscored 29-14 in the opening quarter in an eventual 64-49 loss.

It was a testament to Bilodeau and his coaching staff, the culture and mental toughness and execution of a game plan that had Manasquan in control against Camden for three quarters.

It was not about a display and showcase for Division 1 commits, but proof smart team basketball can go toe-to-toe against individual talent.

It was about finding ways to get Alex Konov space and then having the senior make every one of his open shots. It was about Jason Larned, the former ‘junior varsity player,’ having the confidence to fill his role and do whatever the team needed. It was about Griffin Linstra, being his usual team leader and doing a little bit of everything. It was about the never-ending defense of Luke Roy and Jack O’Reilly.

It was about the leadership and guidance of Ryan Frauenheim, the senior guard who never got to play a minute this season due to a knee injury but was essential with his positive influence on his teammates, doing everything he could to keep the energy going from the sideline to the court.

A bad call might have taken away a deserving victory, but it could not take away from what Manasquan basketball was all about and it was a game and effort that should always be remembered in the rich history of Warrior basketball long after the controversy fades.

Final thoughts on end of game

I have seen plenty of high school basketball games, but I have never seen a call overturned in that manner like the reversal of the Linstra basket against Camden in the Group 2 semifinal.

I stopped watching the basket itself because it was clear Linstra got the shot off with time still left on the clock. What interested me in the 24 to 48 hours after the game was the 30 seconds to a minute following the basket.

It would have been tough to take, but understandable if the referees had immediately huddled following the Linstra basket conferred with each other and no one else and reversed the call, but that is not what happened.

The referees all make visual contact with each other from across the court and don’t appear to have any reason for a huddle in the seconds after the basket.

The two officials away from the basket make their way off the court towards the locker room entrance. The third official appears to unclip his whistle as if his day is over and starts to head in the direction of the locker room, as well.

That is when they are approached by a Camden assistant coach frantically waving his arms and another Camden official later identified as athletic director Mark Phillips also making their case which prompted the officials to stop before leaving the court.

As the officials huddle near the sideline, Phillips gets the attention of the NJSIAA representative. That NJSIAA representative seems to signal to Phillips, ‘let me take care of this,’ and joins the referee huddle on the court before the infamous reversal is called.

It is my belief that if the Camden coaching staff athletic director and NJSIAA representative did not get involved the referees immediately leave the court like they do every single game after the final buzzer and Manasquan is the rightful winner.

The NJSIAA should do more than apologize to Manasquan and wash their hands of the problem, while making the referees the only scapegoat.

The NJSIAA is complacent in the problem and if they listen to their own advice and just have the players play, the coaches coach and officials officiate the whole fiasco would not have happened.

Len Bardsley’s weekly column, “This Week in Sports” appears in The Coast Star every Thursday.