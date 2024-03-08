MANASQUAN — The New Jersey Department of Education [DOE] Friday rejected a Manasquan School District appeal of a state athletic governing body’s refusal to reconsider the outcome of Tuesday’s Group 2 boys basketball semi-final.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] has apologized for what it admits was an erroneous reversal by game officials of a buzzer-beating basket by a Manasquan player to end, and apparently win, the game against Camden and advance to the final on Saturday.

The apology was issued Wednesday following review of a video which showed that time had not elapsed when the shot was made.

Despite the admission, the NJSIAA said its rules do not provide for instant replay or for reconsideration of a game call once the officials have left the court. Therefore Camden’s victory and advancement to the state final would not be reversed.

The matter reached the DOE after an Ocean County Superior Court judge declined the school district’s application for a temporary injunction to delay the playing of the state final on Saturday, pending a review of the NJSIAA decision.

Judge Mark A. Troncone said, “There is no basis … that this court has jurisdiction to intercede at this point in time.” Instead, he said, the school district should instead appeal to the state education department.

