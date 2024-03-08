WALL TOWNSHIP — Assemblyman Sean Kean has announced proposed legislation that would allow coaches in high school championship basketball games to challenge decisions related to the game clock and allow referees to consider video evidence in their review.

This legislation comes after the recent controversial ending to the March 5 state semifinal high school boys’ basketball game between Manasquan High School and Camden High School. After Camden jumped to a late 46-45 lead, Warrior Rey Weinseimer missed a 3-point shot that Griffin Linstra then put in just before the buzzer, putting the Warriors ahead at 47-46. Though initially ruled good, the shot was overturned after a referee huddle, giving Camden the official win.

However, videos and images showing the basket to be valid quickly began circulating and even prompted the official who overturned the basket to admit that he was wrong.

On Thursday, amid public outcry, Judge Mark A. Troncone of the Ocean County Superior Court denied an injunction by the Manasquan School District to delay the championship game, currently scheduled for Saturday, March 9, to allow time for a challenge to the game’s result.

“With today’s technology, it seems outdated to say that no video recording may be used to review or challenge a clock decision,” Mr. Kean stated in a press release issued from his office.

The press release cited the National Federation of High School Sports’ allowance of replay in basketball state championships since 2009 and pointed out the use of video review in other sports.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA], which presides over games such as the one on March 5, issued a statement of apology, saying “The NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of last night’s game. We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion… No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official… These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal.”

Referencing the NJSIAA’s statement, Mr. Kean stated, “To prevent such a circumstance from happening again, let’s allow video to be reviewed and provide coaches with game clock review in certain instances.”

