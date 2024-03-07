BELMAR — The Route 71 Main Street Bridge over Shark River will be closed to all traffic starting on March 12 for emergency repairs sustained at the start of the month. The closure is expected to last several months.

The bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic until March 12, when detours will be put into place for repairs to begin. Marine traffic will remain closed from now until next week.

“Marine traffic able to pass under the bridge in the closed position may do so, but any vessels requiring an opening to pass under the bridge may not,” stated a press release issued by the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the Route 71 drawbridge connecting the boroughs of Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea experienced a mechanical failure on Friday, March 1.

The press release stated that the mechanical failure resulted in “significant damage to the machinery of the North Bridge leaf” and “at this time, the moveable bridge is non-operational.”

