BAY HEAD — Bay Head officials have instituted official rules and fees for the use of the pickleball and tennis courts within the borough.

At Monday night’s council meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing fees and cleaning up some rules and regulations for the tennis/pickleball courts, located behind borough hall in Centennial Park.

The ordinance amends, revises and supplements Chapter 82 of the borough codebook titled “Rules, Regulations and Fees for Municipal Tennis Courts.”

The fees established are $25 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. Residents can schedule 72 hours in advance. Non-residents can schedule 24 hours in advance.

Pickleball clinic fees will cost $20 per session and pickleball open play will cost $10 per session.

All registration can be done via CommunityPass. For more information, visit bayheadnj.org/community/recreation/pages/court-reservation-pickleball-clinics-and-open-plays.

