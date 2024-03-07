BAY HEAD – All Saints Church, 500 Lake Ave., hosted its second ever Bristol Music Series titled “Passion: German Romantic Lieder” on Sunday March 3.

The live concert featured bass-baritone Jeremy Lees, accompanied by Kathleen Healy-Wedsworth on piano, performing songs from Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Hugo Wolf.

The Bristol Music Series was established in 2022 at the church to honor Lee Hastings Bristol Jr. [1923-1979], former organist and choirmaster at the church from 1940 until 1974. Mr. Bristol was also an executive with Bristol Myers, president of the famed Westminster Choir College in Princeton from 1962 to 1969, a profound musician and a nationally respected churchman in the Episcopal Church.

Stephen Pinel, director of music at All Saints, said this is a “very interesting program” that he and Mr. Lee developed. All songs performed were from the late 18th or early 19th century. Mr. Pinel said these songs are about “love, sex, passion, intimacy, all of the things German Romanticism was very much involved in and very focused on.”

The event was free and open to the public, and selected wines from The Working Dog Winery in East Windsor were served, courtesy of two parish members who are professional vintners, Mark and Linda Carduner.

The songs [lieder in German] that were played tell stories of passion, love, loss and transcendence. Included in the program will be Hugo Wolf’s Michelangelo Lieder, his only song cycle, which “is seldom performed because it was written specifically for the bass voice, and stretches tonality to the breaking point, signaling the emergence of modern atonality,” according to a press release from All Saints.

Last year, Mr. Lees spoke with Stephen Pinel, music director of All Saints, about his interest in doing a live concert for an event like this. The theme of last year’s concert was 20th Century Arts Song. Mr. Lees explained that this year’s theme, German Romantic Lieder, was chosen because he always had an “affinity for arts song from various countries and languages.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.