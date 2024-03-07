BAY HEAD — The mayor and council showed its support for the seniors of Ocean County by proclaiming the month of March to be a celebration of senior nutrition programs.

Mayor William Curtis gave a little background on this, noting on March 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law an amendment to the Older Americans Act of 1965 to to include a national public and private nutrition program for individuals 60 years and older.

“For more than five decades, this landmark law has supported our nation’s seniors and fund community based organizations like Meals on Wheels and is still the only federal program designed to meet the nutritional and social needs of social adults,” said the mayor.

The mayor also went on to give background on Meals on Wheels of Ocean County and to thank them for all the work they do in the county, even though no Bay Head resident receives meals on wheels, according to the mayor.

Present in the audience was Community Relations Specialist Heather deJong, who is also a Brick councilwoman. She was in attendance to thank the mayor for Bay Head’s support of the program and accept the proclamation.

Mayor Curtis said, “Meals on Wheels have served our communities admirably for 51 years.”

