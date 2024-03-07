TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County Superior Court Judge Thursday denied the Manasquan School District’s bid for an injunction that would have postponed Saturday’s New Jersey Boys Basketball final to allow time for a legal challenge to the controversial reversal of the Warriors” final basket in semifinal Tuesday night.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (“NJSIAA”) admitted Wednesday that the referees’ incorrectly reversed Manasquan’s winning basket at the buzzer but claimed its rules prevent it from stripping Camden of the victory.

Judge Mark A. Troncone said he would be dismissing the case due lack of judicial authority. “There is no basis in what the court can see from any citations…that this court has jurisdiction to intercede at this point in time.”

Manasquan’s legal counsel, The Clark Law Firm, of Belmar, had submitted a complaint to the commissioner of education’s [COE] office early March 7, Attorney Michael Gross said. The Belmar law firm was retained late Wednesday by the Manasquan School District and BOE via pro-bono services, according to Manasquan Supertintendent Frank Kasyan. Mr. Kaysan declined to comment after Judge Trancone’s ruling.

“We’re hoping that the department of education will rule on our petition as quickly as possible, certainly before the game on Saturday,” Mr. Gross told The Coast Star. “We’re confident we won the game, the officials admitted we won the game…”

The attorney went to say that its the commissioner office’s “obligation” to rule before Saturday’s game, which will be played at Rutgers University against Arts High School, based in Newark. “I’d be disappointed if they don’t.”

In the statement it released Wednesday afternoon, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] acknowledged that it appeared that Warrior senior Griffin Linstra gave Manasquan a dramatic 47-46 win over Camden with a buzzer-beating layup following a missed 3-pointer by Rey Weinseimer.

The Manasquan School District had hinted of litigation after hearing from the NJSIAA.

“It is indeed “frustrating,’ however, that the NJSIAA refuses to exercise its discretion to remedy a situation that was so obvious and well documented,” the district said in a statement March 6. “In our unwavering support of our players, coaches and families, the District will continue to pursue any available appeals we can to vindicate the values of fair play and integrity that should be the hallmarks of interscholastic athletics.”

Camden School District’s attorney, Lou Cappelli, of Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, argued that Manasquan athletics operating under NJSIAA guidelines prohibits them from filing appeals to overturn such.

“When school districts agree to become part of the NJSIAA, they agree to follow the rules and regulations,” Mr. Cappelli said to Judge Trancone. “Now, they’re trying to step outside of those rules and regulations and come to a court…and seek relief.”

The basket was initially ruled good, but after a brief Warriors’ celebration the officials huddled at center court and reversed the call, giving the Panthers a 46-45 win and a trip to the Group 2 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday. Manasquan filed a protest immediately following in the game, but the protest was denied by the NJSIAA on Tuesday night.

The final sentence of the Wednesday statement from the NJSIAA was as follows, ‘We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error.’

The apology did little to make Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau feel better.

“No, I think it is doubly sad to impact the Camden kids too,” he said. “No kids deserve that. I agree with what our superintendent said that something needs to be i place to remedy the situation. Admitting there was an error is one thing have means to remedy that is something else. I know the District is doing everything in our power to support our kids.”

“The judge’s ruling is absolutely correct, this case is a joke. Under the court rules and statutes, there is no jurisdiction,” said Mr. Cappelli. “I’m surprised that this board of education is teaching its kids that, if they don’t like a referee’s decision, to go to a court. It’s ridiculous, it’s a waste of the court’s resources, a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

There is no timeline for the COE’s office to rule on Manasquan’s appeal. An appeal of the COE’s ruling can be filed to the state appellate division.

The following is the NJSIAA statement in full.

“The NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of last night’s game. We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion.

Here, all of the events happened within the final second of the game. One of the three officials counted the basket as beating the buzzer. The three officials then met at half court to confer. A second official saw the ball in the shooter’s hands when the buzzer sounded. The officials then waived off the basket. Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted.

That being said, the rules are clear – once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded and the score is official. So, while the officiating crews’ reports indicate that a post-game review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.

Also, NJSIAA Program Regulations, Section 14 – which governs the use of video – states, ‘No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official,’ In addition, NJSIAA Bylaws, Article VII Section 1 prohibit protests ‘based upon at officials judgment or misinterpretation, [misapplication] of the playing rules.’ The ruling on the court is, exclusively and by rule, what determines the game winner.

Unlike college or the pros, there is no instant replay review in High School basketball in New Jersey. These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal. We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error.’’

