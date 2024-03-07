BELMAR — Elevator modernization efforts for the Belmar Housing Authority [BHA] building are nearly complete, with final wirings and inspections on the way. The announcement was made by Executive Director Paul DeSantis at the commissioners’ last meeting on Monday, March 4.

Concerns were first raised last summer, when several residents spoke about safety concerns regarding the elevator used in the BHA senior public-housing building located at 710 Eighth Ave., including one report of the elevator malfunctioning with a tenant inside.

“The elevator modernization has been completed. We are now in the stage of the wiring of the smoke alarm and smoke detectors,” Mr. DeSantis said. “An application permit was put in to the borough for the work and hopefully it will be returned quickly. Once the wiring and the alarm system is put in, the state inspector will come down and give a final writeoff for the elevator.”

Work to configure the elevator’s wiring by Roberts Electronics is expected to begin this week and the elevator will be back in working order once the elevator inspection is completed.

