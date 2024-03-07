BAY HEAD — Incumbents Dennis Shaning and Diane Cornell have accepted nominations to run for reelection to the borough council this November.

At the Bay Head GOP meeting on Tuesday night, party members put forth Mr. Shaning, who also currently serves as council president, and Ms. Cornell. Both accepted the nominations.

Ms. Cornell has served two terms as a council member, and is now seeking a third. She currently serves as the chair of public works on the council. The mayor and council members are all Republican.

Mr. Shaning said, “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve on the council.” He has currently served two terms and is now seeking a third.

