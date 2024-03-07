BRICK TOWNSHIP — A multi-agency task force led to the arrest of Ashley Banks, 33, of Brick, Orthis Allen, 33, of Bayville, Lauren Torres and Anthony Martinez, both 23, of Toms River for allegedly distributing ecstasy, cocaine and heroin/fentanyl in Ocean County.

The two month-long investigation identified that three residences in Brick, Toms River and South Toms River being utilized by Ms. Banks, Mr. Allen, Ms. Torres and Mr. Martinez.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the multi-agency task force included detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, United States Drug Enforcement Agency-Atlantic City Resident Office, Toms River Township Police Department Patrol Division and Street Crimes Unit, Brick Township Police Department Patrol Division and Street Crimes Unit, South Toms River Patrol Division and Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 27, detectives from the agencies established stationary and mobile surveillance on the subject residences.

On that date, surveillance units observed Mr. Allen and Ms. Banks exit the Brick Township residence, enter a 2020 Dodge Durango, and leave the area.

A motor vehicle stop was thereafter executed by officers assigned to the Brick Township Police Department Special Emergency Response Team. Mr. Allen and Ms. Banks were detained without incident, and transported to Brick Township Police Headquarters for processing.

