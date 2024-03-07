BRADLEY BEACH — Members of the Department of Public Works [DPW], police dispatchers, court personnel, clerical workers and union representatives attended the Feb. 28 Bradley Beach Borough Council meeting and expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction with ongoing contract negotiations.

The workers, members of Union 152, have been without a contract for more than a year. According to Daniel Ross, the executive assistant to the president of the United Commercial Workers 152, during the 12 negotiation meetings with the borough, each of the 12 was worse than the preceding one.

“These hard-working men and women have been working without a contract since January 1, 2023. Our local, over the years, has had a very respectful and proficient working relationship with the borough. Sadly that has not been the case the past 14 months,” he said.

Mr. Ross continued, “These employees have gone without any wage increases. The borough has been directed by outside counsel to gut their current collective bargaining agreement, among this eliminating their salary guide, eliminating components such as longevity, personal days and other long-termers, offering a measly increase of 1.3 percent on average for long-term employees, along with other concessionary issues.”

Mr. Ross’ sentiments were echoed by Nicole Browning, the first female chief of the borough’s fire department and lifelong Bradley Beach resident, who lamented what she termed “disregard” from the borough’s negotiating team. During the public comment portion of the borough council meeting, Ms. Browning delivered a statement that brought her co-workers and borough residents present to their feet in a resounding ovation.

“Why is a man who has worked in a corporate environment, disregarding his entire workforces? We didn’t even ask for anything but a matching 4 percent raise and an increase for those in steps to help cover costs of living expenses.” Ms. Browning said of Mayor Larry Fox. “I live, breathe and love Bradley Beach. I’m requesting to be heard, I’m requesting to be seen. The people of this town, I’m sure, want to see the employees they utilize get paid a fair wage.”

Ms. Browning’s statement later led to a motion by Councilman Al Gubitosi to expand the borough’s current other ongoing collective bargaining agreements [CBA]. The council unanimously passed the resolution that directed the borough attorney and municipal clerk to consider at a future council meeting.

Mr. Bernstein did not return a call to his office as of press time about Ms. Browning’s statement.

NEGOTIATIONS

The current CBA between Union 152 and the borough that Mr. Ross mentioned was unanimously ratified by borough employees in June of 2020, the last successful negotiation between the two parties.

“This union here negotiates hundreds of labor agreements on behalf of our members and finds the borough’s actions disrespectful to the hardworking employees in bad faith. This is unacceptable. Your employees deserve better,” Mr. Ross said on behalf of the union.

According to Mr. Ross, throughout the process, the borough negotiation roster has varied from meeting to meeting. Over the 14-month process Mr. Bernstein, former Borough Administrator Greg Fehrenbach and acting Borough Administrator Meredith DeMarco have negotiated on behalf of the borough.

Mr. Ross, who spoke on behalf of many attendees, said that the borough’s outside-counsel labor attorney, Mr. Bernstein, has billed the borough $25,000 for his role in the negotiations, and according to Mr. Ross, that taxpayer money could have been better spent on borough employees.

