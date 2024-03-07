BRICK TOWNSHIP — Jake McMahon, 26, of Brick Township, was arrested in relation to an alleged road rage incident on Mantoloking Road on March 5.

Mr. McMahon was charged with terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a press release by the Brick Township Police Department.

Around 3 p.m., Brick Township Patrolman Peter Bylsma was flagged down in the area of Mantoloking Road and Dock Road. Ptl. Bylsma was advised by the victim he had been involved in a road rage incident and had been threatened with a knife.

The victim advised officers he was traveling on Mantoloking Road when he was cut off by a vehicle and honked his horn.

The suspect exited his vehicle and threatened the victim with a folding knife and began banging on his window and the side of his vehicle.

The victim was able to leave the scene of the incident safely and provide Ptl. Bylsma with a vehicle description, partial license plate and identifiable characteristics for the suspect.

