The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the ending of the Manasquan and Camden Group 2 Boys Basketball Semifinal at Central Regional on Tuesday night.

It appeared that Warrior senior Griffin Linstra gave Manasquan a dramatic 47-46 win over Camden with a buzzer-beating layup following a missed 3-pointer by Rey Weinseimer.

The basket originally ruled good, but after a brief Warriors’ celebration the officials huddled at center court and reversed the call, giving the Panthers a 46-45 win and a trip to the Group 2 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday.

The final sentence of the statement from the NJSIAA was as follows, ‘We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error.’

Manasquan filed a protest immediately following in the game, but the protest was denied by the NJSIAA on Tuesday night.

The following is the NJSIAA statement in full.

“The NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of last night’s game. We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion.

Here, all of the events happened within the final second of the game. One of the three officials counted the basket as beating the buzzer. The three officials then met at half court to confer. A second official saw the ball in the shooter’s hands when the buzzer sounded. The officials then waived off the basket. Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted.

That being said, the rules are clear – once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded and the score is official. So, while the officiating crews’ reports indicate that a post-game review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.

Also, NJSIAA Program Regulations, Section 14 – which governs the use of video – states, ‘No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official,’ In addition, NJSIAA Bylaws, Article VII Section 1 prohibit protests ‘based upon at officials judgment or misinterpretation, [misapplication] of the playing rules.’ The ruling on the court is, exclusively and by rule, what determines the game winner.

Unlike college or the pros, there is no instant replay review in High School basketball in New Jersey. These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal. We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error.’’