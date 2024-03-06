Tiverton, RI – Brendan Ambrose Heslin, age 103, of Tiverton, RI, died on March 2, 2024. He was the husband of the late Irene (Lavigne) Heslin for 66 years until her passing in 2019.



Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 12, 1920, Brendan was the son of Dominick and Beatrice (Carley) Heslin. He grew up in a very