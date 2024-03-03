BELMAR — The 51st annual Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade was blessed with sunny skies and warm temperatures Sunday, as more than 6,500 participants joined the line of march.

Onlookers lining the streets of both boroughs were treated to the sight of a colorful floats and marching bands — a half dozen of each — as well as some 15 pipe and drum bands.

For the first time in the parade’s history, this year’s grand marshals duties have been extended to four individuals: Edward Neafsey and the Casserly sisters; Michelle Casserly, Kacey Casserly and Megan Levis.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.