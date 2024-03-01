LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Schools Superintendent Lisa Gleason presented the district’s annual “state of the district” report at the Feb. 22 board of education meeting.

One year after the original implementation of the district’s new strategic plan and mission statement in February 2023, Superintendent Gleason said that the past year’s initiatives have begun and the district has “continue[d] to move the strategic plan forward.”

“From the strategic plan, four goal areas were developed: student success, community engagement, communications and facility improvements,” she explained. She then went over each goal individually, reporting the activities and initiatives developed in support of the four main goals.

The superintendent said that the most extensive goal, student success, included activities and programs focused on “increas[ing] student excellence achievement, maximizing student-to-staff success through the curriculum.”

“We have 15 activities that were developed under this goal system, and here’s where we are in year one,” she said.

She then went over the various initiatives, including new programs like ACES and STEAM Explorers for gifted and talented fifth- through eighth-graders.

“The Lavallette School National Junior Honor Society — we were proud of our first induction ceremony,” Superintendent Gleason said, specifically citing school counselor Susan Misdom as “spearheading” the program. “Our students are doing a great job, really doing a lot of service hours and looking at opportunities for next year.”

Other student success-related programs that were completed this year included mental health support for students and staff and new math retention strategies. She mentioned a few initiatives currently not implemented, but in the works, such as researching grant opportunities and securing Blue Ribbon School status from a federal program that recognizes public and private schools based on their academic achievement holistically.

