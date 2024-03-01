BELMAR — The Borough of Belmar has been awarded $1,504,184 from the Boardwalk Preservation Fund, as announced by borough officials in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

The awarded funds are expected to be used for expansions and improvements to bathrooms facilities on the boardwalk, as well as for reinforcement repairs to the structure of the boardwalk itself.

According to the Facebook post, the work will include construction of a new, permanent bathroom facility between 15th and 16th avenues and construction of “pile-driven platforms for four of the temporary bathrooms, converting them into permanent restrooms, complete with a new boardwalk, stairs and ADA-compliant ramps.”

“These funds are anticipated to have a positive impact on the community for years to come,” the post states. “The mayor extends gratitude to Governor Murphy for creating this funding opportunity and to DCA Acting Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suarez for approving Belmar’s application.”

