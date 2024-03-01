BAY HEAD — The gym of Bay Head Elementary School was crowded with students and parents alike last Thursday evening, as sixth, seventh and eighth graders presented their experimental findings in the annual science fair.

Science teacher Lauren Galarza told The Ocean Star, “I am so very proud of the hard work and dedication the students put into researching, designing and analyzing their experiments. This type of activity allows the students to be the student leader and choose what they want to study and how much effort to put in. Students used both class time and home time to work on their projects and I think the parents really appreciate the type of learning where the students communicate their findings in a public setting.”

“I had many students tell me how much fun they had and how they look forward to it again next year. I was extremely impressed with the presentation skills the students demonstrated, making mini-versions to simulate their labs or using various graphs to demonstrate their data,” said Ms. Galarza.

Many students worked very hard on their projects, and presented them to friends, family and judges throughout the evening last Thursday. One of these students was seventh-grader Molly Fallivene, who’s experiment was called “Enamel Eggsperiment.”

Molly took five different eggs and placed them in different liquids, ranging from water, as her control sample, to vinegar to even Kool-Aid, to test how different types of fluids can affect tooth enamel.

She said her older brother had actually done a similar experiment when he was in Bay Head previously, so she was inspired to recreate his data.

“I don’t really care for winning,” Molly said. “I just care for having a good time and learning from this experience.”

