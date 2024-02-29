LACE UP YOUR SKATES AND GO ICE SKATING

The Jersey Shore Arena in Wall, Middletown Ice Arena in Middletown Township, The Ice Palace in Brick, the Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale, the Red Bank Armory Ice Center in Red Bank and Ice at the Pier in Long Branch are some of the many rinks that Monmouth County has to offer. For an outdoor atmosphere, when weather permits, one can visit Holmdel Park in Holmdel, Shark River Park in Wall and Turkey Swamp Park in Freehold. Skaters must provide their own skates on the county park ponds.

WALK ALONG YOUR FAVORITE BOARDWALK

Monmouth County is lucky to be home to many beautiful boardwalks, graciously kept clean. If you are looking for a free activity to celebrate the crisp, cool air during winter, one can get some steps in with a view of the Atlantic.

BUNDLE UP AND GO SLEDDING

This classic winter tradition rings in snowfall. Thompson Park in Lincroft offers sled and ski rentals if there is snow on the ground [six inches or more] and conditions are safe. Snowshoe and ski rentals will be available until March 15 from 9 a.m. and equipment must be returned by 5 p.m. Holmdel Park, Shark River Park in Wall and Turkey Swamp Park in Freehold also welcome the public for winter activities.

VISIT BELL WORKS IN HOLMDEL

Bell Works is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel and has a wide array of activities in one location. Bell Works is a multipurpose center containing public use basketball courts and areas with tables and seating to get work done. There are amenities such as a gym, public restrooms, shops and places to grab a bite to eat and drink. Bell Works hosts a Fresh Farmers & Makers Market every Wednesday and other seasonal markets to showcase local vendors and artisans. Bell Works offers OasisVRX, which is a virtual reality

experience that offers over 20 single and group experiences, Swing Loose indoor and outdoor golf and Escapology, the live escape room.

ATTEND MANASQUAN COMMUNITY GAMING NIGHT

Retrofitted with new high-end equipment thanks to a donation from Intel, the Manasquan High School Esports Team now hosts periodic gaming nights open for all in the Esports Arena, located in the school’s room 464. Some upcoming dates are March 1, March 28 and May 17. Each night lasts from 6 to 8 p.m., and is free to enter but costs $5 to play.

TAKE A HIKE THROUGH ALLAIRE STATE PARK

Allaire State Park may be best known for its historic 19th-century iron making town, Allaire Village, but it is also home to over 20 miles of official, blazed hiking trails. Most trails around the historic village and family campgrounds are fairly flat and perfect for exploring during the winter season. Allaire State Park is home to over 200

species of wildflowers, trees and plants in addition to abundant wildlife. The Manasquan River winds through the park creating a serene hiking experience any time of the year.

VISIT JENKINSON’S AQUARIUM AND MAKE FRIENDS WITH FISH

Summer time might be the right time for Jenk’s boardwalk, beach and club, but winters are for the aquarium. Visit this boardwalk gem to see exhibits including Atlantic sharks, Pacific sharks, coral reefs, penguins, seals and more. Not only can you see these creatures, you’ll be able to touch live animals like stingrays and sea stars in the touch tank on the second floor. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will make your visit an enjoyable and educational experience. The aquarium is open year round. Visit jenkinsons.comaquarium for hours, as well as feeding times so you can be sure to see the most action during your winter visit.

GRAB YOUR SKIS AND HIT THE SLOPES

Yes, you can find ski slopes right here in the Garden State! Here’s some of your options: Big Snow American Dream (ski indoors at this resort found inside New Jersey’s American Dream in East Rutherford); Campgaw Mountain in Mahwah (a NYC skyline view and plenty of varying levels of slopes, lessons and tubing opportunities); Mountain Creek in Vernon NJ (a full ski resort with resort lodging, skiing, tubing, lessons and more). You can also give cross country skiing a try at High Point Cross Country Ski Center in Sussex, where snowshoe and cross country trails take you through High Point State Park.

VISIT THE ROBERT J. NOVINS PLANETARIUM AND SEE THE STARS

On a cold and clear winter’s night, you can see the stars shining over New Jersey. Take a trip to The Robert J. Novins Planetarium located on the Ocean County College campus in Toms River to learn more about what you’re seeing in the sky. You’ll have a chance to explore the universe by seeing the stars and planets as you have never seen before during the planetarium’s laser shows, sky shows and full dome movies shown in their 103-seat dome theater. Visit ocean.edu/planetarium to purchase your tickets in advance. Planned March laser shows include “Laser Bon Jovi,” “Laser Zeppelin” and “Laser Queen,” as well as, movies and sky talks such as “The Stars from my Backyard,” “Experience The Aurora” and “Wonders of the Seasonal Sky.”

POSE WITH ART AT GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE

Grounds for Sculpture, located in Hamilton, is a museum, sculpture garden and arboretum where art and nature are always at play. You’ll want to find a warmer winter day — or wear a warm coat — for the outdoor areas at Grounds for Sculpture, but you’ll enjoy nearly 300 contemporary sculptures area sites across 42 landscaped acres, during your visit. Indoors, temporary exhibitions from established and emerging artists are featured in six galleries. Entry to Grounds For Sculpture is by advance timed ticket and capacity is limited, so make your reservation in advance of your visit. Plan to visit Rat’s restaurant for sustenance while you enjoy the beauty of the grounds.