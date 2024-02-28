POINT PLEASANT — The proposed development of 2113 River Road, previously shot down by the planning board back in December, came back with an updated site plan addressing the concerns raised by residents and the board.

The Point Pleasant Borough Planning Board previously declined to vote on this application to put five three-bedroom apartments near the Water’s Edge Condominiums, located at the end of River Road near Riverfront Park.

The applicant, Lombardi Residential, along with their attorney, John Jackson of JJJ Law Firm, represented briefly the updated site plan addressing many of the concerns and issues raised by members of the board and nearby residents.

Originally the board’s main concern was the size of the building compared to the plot of land and the surrounding neighborhood. While the area is zoned for a 70-plus foot structure, as evident by the Water’s Edge Condominiums right behind the property, the proposed building would have been roughly 40 feet tall.

Members of the planning board previously said they think this would be an “unsavory” sight, this wall of apartments on that property for the residents of River Road.

To combat this, Lombardi residential, along with a slew of other changes, shortened all the structures by 2 feet, putting the total height of these three-story units roughly at 38 feet tall.

The board felt satisfactory with the changes made to the property and unanimously approved these units for the River Road site, which is just under a half acre, at 0.4775 acres.

Mr. Jackson, pleased with this decision, said “We have been through a lot. We have been to the Board of Adjustment multiple times. We have four to three votes. By the comments, and lack of comments from the public I think that shows a lot here. The board had some very astute comments…I think my clients and their design team have done their best. I hope the board sees this as an opportunity to add another [set of] beautiful homes in Point Pleasant. The entire vision of this was to create a zone of housing with the park and that vision has been fulfilled, and this fills that outlier piece.”

The units would also be owned units and long-term rentals – not be available as short term rentals, according to Mr. Lombardi. Plus, Lombardi Residential will also be responsible for the construction of a new sidewalk in front of the building.

Construction is anticipated to last between 12 to 18 months, according to Mr. Lombardi.

The property currently hosts an old, dilapidated building and parking lot that used to belong to the old Point Pleasant Hospital. Mr. Lombardi said that Lombardi Residential purchased the plot in June of 2017 with the intention of placing residential housing on it.

