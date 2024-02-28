SPRING LAKE — Borough engineer Sam Avakian gave a brief presentation to the council of his team’s plan for the renovation of the playground at Divine Park.

“The playground is currently not in bad shape, but our idea is to add ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant apparatuses,” he said, displaying a photo of Sea Girt’s playground on Baltimore Boulevard, which includes a wheelchair ramp with handrails.

The project’s intent would be to make the playground more accessible, and would be made possible through recreational grant money from the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs [DCA].

Last year, the borough received $71,000 from such grants. During the Tuesday, Feb. 27 council meeting, the council passed a resolution to authorize applying for more money this year, which Mr. Avakian said could amount to an additional $100,000.

The Divine Park playground is located by the lake, and currently has a swingset, some slides and other common playground features. Mr. Avakian said that the plan would not be to remove any existing equipment, but rather to add equipment, such as a ramp, to increase accessibility.

