BAY HEAD — Dennis Shaning, Bay Head’s borough council president, will now also serve as president of the Bay Head GOP.

Since being elected, Mr. Shaning has already changed the name of the organization, which was formerly known as the Regular Republicans of Bay Head. He told The Ocean Star the organization has seen waning attendance over the years, and he wishes to revitalize the organization and “bring it into the future.”

“We had a meeting in October and there were like six people in attendance. Attendance dropped off drastically and that is going to change under my [leadership],” said Mr. Shaning. Along with himself, two other council members, Robert Jones and Jim Gates, have joined Mr. Shaning efforts in the organization’s revitalization. Mr. Jones will serve as secretary and Mr. Gates will serve as treasurer.

Mr. Shaning said, “We are going to get this organization into the millennium and, for example, stop keeping records on index cards and start using a computer.” He mentions how a website was recently designed for the organization, when previously there was no online presence.

The organization also aims to have more meetings, both formal and informal, and invites any registered Republican residents to attend. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Bay Head Firehouse, located at 81 Bridge Ave.

