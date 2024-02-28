SPRING LAKE — The board of education Monday honored the winners of its recent geography and spelling bees, issuing each a certificate to recognize their accomplishments.

Kevin Farmer and Lewis Marcello, both eighth graders, won the geography and spelling bees respectively.

Kevin’s winning question was “Where is Capri?” He correctly answered that it is located in Italy.

Lewis’ winning word in the spelling bee was “superior.” Superintendent Stephen LaValva told him, “You were superior.”

“I was very proud,” said Principal Daniel Layton. “All the students did a wonderful job, but these two gentlemen rose to the occasion in both their competitions.”

The board introduced four policies for first reading. P 7461, the district sustainability policy, is a new policy made with input from the students with the intent of reducing the school’s waste and making it more environmentally friendly.

The other three policy introductions are existing policies that will undergo minor revisions to reflect new policy language at the state level, said Mr. LaValva. The policies relate to the comprehensive equity plan, equal employment opportunities and equal employment/anti discrimination.

All four policies were approved for first reading, and will undergo second reading and public hearing at the next board of education meeting on March 25.

