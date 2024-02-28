LAVALLETTE — A harp seal is “resting comfortably” after becoming lethargic and eating sand on the beach of Lavallette, according to the nonprofit Marine Mammal Stranding Center [MMSC] in Brigantine.

The over 150-pound adult male seal was found last Friday on the beach, and was observed by the MMSC for 24 hours before the determination was made to take it in on Saturday. It had not moved from one day to the next.

“On Feb. 23 we received a call for a large adult male harp seal hauled out on the beach in Lavallette,” said MMSC in a post to Facebook Tuesday. “The seal’s behavior on the beach was observed for 24 hours by MMSC staff and certified stranding volunteers local to the area. When the seal didn’t move on the next day and showed evidence of consuming sand, two staff members from MMSC’s Stranding Team returned the next afternoon on Feb. 24 to capture the seal.

“With the help of volunteers and the [Lavallette] Department of Public Works, the large seal was loaded into the stranding truck and transported to MMSC. Once admitted into the hospital, staff began supportive care via tube feeding to rehydrate the seal,” it said. A treatment of fluids and mineral oil is being used to flush the sand out of its system.

The center also said that, as the harp seal is a species adapted for arctic habitats, it was supplying the seal with ice to better emulate its normal environment.

“Since harp seals are an arctic species that are used to consuming ice and snow for supplemental hydration, we are also supplying our new patient with piles of ice for his comfort,” the post said. “Harp seals are one of our more fascinating winter visitors. We typically see juveniles and two- to three-year-olds, but are sometimes graced by the beautiful black and white adult harp seals on our beaches.”

“These seals are named for the dark harp-shaped pattern on their back that forms in their adult coat. This species is most commonly found dwelling on the ice in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, but have been known to travel as far south as Virginia in the winter. Newborn Harp seal pups are born pure white with a fluffy coat of lanugo, and are one of the Arctic’s most iconic animals,” MMSC said.

The center is accepting donations to help maintain its supply of food, like fish, for seals like this harp seal and the other ten current patients. Those interested in donating can visit facebook.com/njmarinemammal for more information.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.