Lois A. Elliott, 79, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2024 in Holmdel, NJ.

Lois was born in Newark, NJ, to Alice and George Swanson on May 12, 1944. She graduated from Kearny High School, Kearny, NJ. She moved to Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, in 1980 and worked at Antrim Elementary School in