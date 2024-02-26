POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1120 Arnold Ave., will be hosting a speaker on Monday, March 11 at 1 p.m. to warn and see the signs of fraud before it happens.

The speaker will be Kim Ball, relationship manager of Kearny Bank in Toms River. The event is free and is open to the public.

Carol Boesche, member of the church and co-president of the United Methodist Women, said the church wanted to hold this event due to the ever increasing incidents of fraud, especially plaguing the elderly community of Ocean County. Ms. Boesche said she had personally experienced the effects of fraud and wants her parish and community to know about the dangers and warning signs of fraud.

“Fraud is rampant…there are so many things you have to do once you’re compromised. They prey on older people, and I am older. Thank goodness I have enough brains left to be able to handle it,” said Ms. Boesche. “If this could help one or two people, that would be a saving grace.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.