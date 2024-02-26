BRADLEY BEACH — Chief of Police Leonard Guida will retire on March 1, Bradley Beach Mayor Larry Fox announced Monday. The announcement comes after a months-long administrative investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office [MCPO].

“Their report is complete, and actions have been taken based upon the recommendations from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,” Mayor Fox said in his announcement.

“I appreciate the concerns raised by many of you and I take them very seriously. I’d like to thank Chief Guida for his 40+ years of service to our Borough. Under his leadership, our community has become a much safer place to live.”

The matters investigated by the MCPO included a November “interaction” between Chief Guida and a Bradley Beach police sergeant at the scene of a traffic accident in the borough. A police body cam video of such an incident shows an altercation between the chief and Bradley Beach Police Sgt. William Major.

Chief Guida, who is paid $204,000 annually, has been on a paid administrative leave, announced Dec. 6. Mayor Fox said Monday that Capt. James Arnold, who has the department during the leave, will be taking over as chief effective March 1.

“The Bradley Beach Police Department is comprised of an amazing group of men and woman. Our primary focus has always been on serving the residents of this community and ensuring their safety. We will not lose focus of that. We will continue to work together as a team as we move forward towards a brighter future.” Capt. Arnold told The Coast Star.

According to Mayor Fox, Chief Guida’s departure comes six months before his anticipated retirement.

In his announcement, Mayor Fox also said, “On a personal note, as a resident of Bradley Beach, I am saddened by the media attention that has cast a negative pall on our Police Department and in some ways, our town. I’d ask that we all come together and continue to improve this tight-knit community we live in.”

