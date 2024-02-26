POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant announced it will be starting Kiwanis Kids, or K-Kids, program open to all children ages six to 11, with meetings being held at Brielle Library.

The first interest meeting will be on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brielle’s library, located at 610 South St.

The “official year” of the K-Kids program will start this September, but the organization plans to meet a few times before that, with the interest meeting in March and the first official meeting scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Meetings after this will take place every other month.

The club aims to charter this new youth group as the K-Kids of Greater Point Pleasant, allowing children from all communities, both Monmouth and Ocean, to participate.

K-Kids is one of the largest service organizations for elementary school students, with more than 23,000 members worldwide. Today, there are more than 985 clubs worldwide. Kiwanis is the parent organization to this club, similar to local Key Clubs in high schools.

Kristen Fischer, secretary of Kiwanis, said there are many different levels to the organization, with the smallest being K-Kids, not having a presence in this area. Point Pleasant Kiwanis aims to change this.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.