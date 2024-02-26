POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club announced two $1,000 scholarships are offered for graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college.

Students must reside in Point Pleasant Borough to apply, attending Point Pleasant High School, or any secondary school such as MATES, GPAA, ALPS, Saint Rose, Donovan Catholic or others.

Scholarship applications have been forwarded to the Point Pleasant Borough High School guidance office, as well as to Saint Rose and Donovan Catholic. Interested students should contact their guidance office for a copy of the application, or may email Marlene Snedaker, Scholarship Chair of the garden club at MSNEDA911@yahoo.com.

Applicants must complete the form and submit a roughly 500 word essay on the topic of “Communicating with Nature.” Scholarship applications are due in the Point Pleasant Borough High School guidance office by Wednesday, April 3.

The Point Pleasant Garden Club’s scholarship committee will be considering all aspects of each applicant and will meet at the end of April to select the two winning candidates. Once selected, the $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the end of May, usually presented to the students at the high schools’ scholarship award night.

