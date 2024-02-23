POINT PLEASANT BEACH — While reporting on the Environmental Commission and Green Team at Tuesday’s borough council meeting, Councilman Mike Ramos initiated a motion to repeal two redevelopment initiatives which he described as lacking appropriate due diligence. The motion was approved in a 4-1 vote.

Mr. Ramos, who is the council liaison to the Environmental Commission, said that after attending three public meetings on rehabilitation projects, he was under the impression that the initiatives presented would follow borough codes and be subject to review by relevant municipal groups. Instead, he said Tuesday, these proposals appeared to have bypassed the board of adjustment and zoning board, which normally review such proposals.

Mr. Ramos said he later attended an informal meeting at which the attorney presiding over the public presentations stated that “the areas in need of rehabilitation and redevelopment are basically legalized spot zoning,” which was not previously disclosed. The council and Borough Administrator Christine Riehl were also informed by Colliers Engineering & Design, a firm overseeing the projects, that municipal funds had been spent on private projects such as a hotel and an 86-unit condominium on the Channel Drive waterfront.

“Had that been stated during any of our presentations, I would have never supported it,” Mr. Ramos said. “It’s a monstrosity.”

Councilman Jack Pasola added, “I went to the planning board meetings when they were discussing it. I didn’t get the answers that I wanted.”

According to Borough Attorney Michael L. Collins, the money spent was sourced from an $88,000 encumbrance set aside for such projects. While an official amount wasn’t disclosed, a “small subset” of the encumbrance was spent. Mr. Collins reported that a motion will be considered to post an escrow agreement to ensure any professional costs in the subset would be paid by the “particular landowner.”

The motion was passed with all members but Ms. Crowley in favor, resulting in a four to one vote.

