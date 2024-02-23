BRICK TOWNSHIP — For World Cancer Day earlier this month, Ester Jordan, a board member of Kick Cancer Overboard [KCO] and her many volunteers hosted a special event at the Greenbriar Club House in Brick, surprising 23 families affected by cancer with a free cruise to Bermuda.

According to Ms. Jordan, the big event was held on Feb. 4 after the organization and her Facebook group TeamKickCancerOverboard raised money all year by selling bracelets made by her and her team members. Ms. Jordan said that she has 14 people who work with her in creating the bracelets. Each team chooses families they would like to award a cruise to after meeting their goal.

“This all started as my granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer at the age of four. KCO sent her family on a free cruise to Bermuda. I saw how much it helped my family and felt compelled to pay it forward. Since 2019, we have sponsored 69 families mostly from bracelet sales,” said Ms. Jordan.

According to Ms. Jordan, local businesses supporting her efforts include Hair Hut Brick, Windward Tavern in Brick, Sprengel’s Bar in Neptune, Top Donuts in Point Pleasant Beach, She Shed in Point Pleasant Beach, Hair & Co. in Red Bank and Manasquan Bank in Manasquan.

Ms. Jordan said that every 300 to 400 bracelets sold sends a family affected by cancer on a free cruise to Bermuda.

