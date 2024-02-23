POINT PLEASANT — The Barnegat Bay Partnership [BBP] presented conceptual plans to help combat erosion and the deteriorating marshland behind Nellie Bennett Elementary School.

Residents came out in droves last Thursday, Feb. 15, as members of the BBP, including engineers and scientists, came to receive resident feedback and to open a dialogue on saving the marshland along the canals in the Bay Head Shores and Sunshine Harbor areas of Point Pleasant.

The BBP had various boards and slides to show the anxious crowd of residents, many of whom were concerned about the future of both the marsh and their canal systems. The canals have been getting more and more shallow over the years due to the lack of protection the marsh provides and the ever-increasing sea levels and storm intensities.

Ceili Pestalozzi, wetland and watershed coordinator, primarily led the presentations, along with project engineer Bill Reimer of Matrix New World Engineering.

One key factor they emphasized to the audience was that these plans are conceptual and subject to change. Part of the reason the BBP wanted to hold this meeting was to get feedback from the community. Another important aspect is that the BBP received funding only for planning the project, and as of now, there is no date for actually starting work on replenishing the marsh yet, much to residents’ dismay.

Ms. Pestalozzi said the BBP will be exploring all options for funding once the planning phases of this project are completed. She said they will explore state and federal grants, fundraising, donations and any other means to get funds for this restoration.

This is part of what the BBP is calling “Phase 1.” The BBP received funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for only “restoration planning and community engagement,” according to Ms. Pestalozzi.

The BBP is still looking for funding for fully-engineered design, permitting, shoreline stabilization measures, such as a living shoreline and the marsh platform restoration.

Also, there is part of the marshland that is not owned by the borough, and is instead privately owned. If a project were to begin, the BBP would not be able to touch this part of the marsh. However, in the conceptual plans, the BBP accounted for this and made no such plans to replenish this part of the area.

Members of the BBP all agreed that the project would be best if the entire marshland were to be included with the restoration.

Mayor Robert Sabosik, who was present at the meeting with the rest of the borough council, confirmed with The Ocean Star that the borough is in talks with the property owners to purchase the property. According to the borough’s tax map, the roughly nine-acre property is owned by John, Karyn and David Crosby of Toms River. The land is designated Block 299.03 Lot 84.

The meeting concluded with Ms. Pestalozzi and other members of the BBP meeting with the residents to discuss any further questions, comments or concerns. She also provided her email and phone number if any residents wanted to reach out for further information.

This plan is subject to change and is actively being worked upon by the BBP and Matrix. Another meeting will be scheduled for the spring, once 60 percent of the design for this project has been completed.

To learn more about the BBP and the plan, visit barnegatbaypartnership.org or contact Ms. Pestalozzi at cpestalozzi@ocean.edu or 732-255-0472 ext 4.

