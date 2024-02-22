SPRING LAKE — The popular Pastoral Talks series, hosted annually by the St. Catharine – St. Margaret Parish, will return on Feb. 28 for four weeks of speakers on multiple different topics related to spirituality.

The talks are free to all, held in the St. Catharine Church, located at 215 Essex Ave. All the pews will be available for seating, thus there is no capacity limit, said Mary Rose Migliazza, a member of the St. Catharine Spirituality Committee, which presents the series.

Sign-ups are not required to attend the talk series, said Ms. Migliazza. For those who do not wish to, or cannot, attend the talks in person, a livestream of the talk will be available through a link, titled “Watch Mass and Live Events at St. Catharine’s Church” found on the church website.

In addition to attending the talks in-person or virtually, they will be available for viewing after the fact. Each recording will be uploaded the morning after the talk that it corresponds to. To view them, use the same link for the livestream and select the date and time in question.

Each week, the talk begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a period for questions from the audience.

