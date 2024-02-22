MANASQUAN — The Consulting and Municipal Engineers group, also known as CME Associates [CME] presented its plan for the borough’s streetscape project, a renovation of the East Main Street and Route 71 intersection, as well as parts of both roads extending in either direction, that encompasses both the roadway and the sidewalk.

Executive Vice President Michael J. McClelland and senior design engineer Sean Patterson attended the borough council’s Feb. 20 meeting to give the council and public more insight into their design for the beautification project.

Councilman Brian Holly clarified that although the council had the opportunity to ask questions, the design was final.

In his presentation, Mr. Patterson explained that the project will beautify the business district and promote more and increase the accessibility and quality of foot travel.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.