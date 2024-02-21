FREEHOLD — An investigative report on allegations against Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida has been forwarded to the borough by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, a spokesperson for the prosecutor confirmed Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by spokesman Mark Spivey, the matters investigated included a November “interaction” between Chief Guida and a Bradley Beach police sergeant at the scene of a traffic accident in the borough. A police body cam video of such an incident shows an altercation between the chief and Bradley Beach Police Sgt. William Major. The video aired on News 12 Tuesday night and a copy has also been obtained by The Coast Star.

Chief Guida has been detached from his position since mid-November — a paid administrative leave was announced during a Dec. 6 borough council meeting by Borough Attorney Greg Cannon. No reason was given for the leave at that time.

On Dec. 10, Mayor Larry Fox told The Coast Star that the chief, who is paid $204,000 annually, was the subject of an internal affairs investigation being conducted on behalf of the borough by the prosecutor’s office. He said his expectation was that the probe “should be closing soon.”

On Wednesday, the mayor confirmed that the borough had received the prosecutor’s report. He said the borough would issue a “final report,” based on recommendations from the prosecutor’s report by “sometime next week.”

The complete statement issued by Mr. Spivey on Wednesday, read as follows: “The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation into actions by the Bradley Beach Chief of Police, including an interaction with a Sergeant occurring in November 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Internal Affairs Policy and Procedures (IAP&P), and subsequently forwarded our findings to the Borough of Bradley Beach for its review. We fully expect that the actions we have taken, and the additional actions pending in Bradley Beach, will collectively remedy this issue.”

During Chief Guida’s leave, Captain James Arnold has overseen operations at the department. Captain Arnold declined to comment on the matter.

Efforts to contact Chief Guida have been unsuccessful.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.