The Shore Conference girls’ and boys’ basketball championship games will take place at noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday at OceanFirst Bank Center at Monmouth University.

The Manasquan girls’ team will play St. John Vianney and the Manasquan boys’ will play St. Rose.

Tickets for the game are available at the Monmouth University box office starting 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The doors at OceanFirst Bank Center will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be bought by cash only and all tickets are general admission. There is a 10-ticket limit per person.