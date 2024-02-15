POINT PLEASANT — The Artist Collective Troupe [ACT] will present its third annual “Wish Upon a Song,” an animated movie musical revue benefitting Make-A-Wish New Jersey, in Point Pleasant on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

“Wish Upon a Song”’ is directed by Eric Pertgen, music directed by Chelsea Carlson and choreographed by Marie Bickerton. The cast includes talented adults, teens and children portraying characters inspired by fairytales, such as princes, princesses, heroes, villains and more, and songs from classic animated movie musicals.

In keeping with ACT’s mission to give back to the community, proceeds from “Wish Upon a Song” will be donated to Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children living with critical illness here in the Garden State, providing a sense of hope and excitement during a challenging time.

ACT’s past productions of “Wish Upon a Song” have helped fund wishes of two local Ocean County children: a five-year-old’s wish to visit Disney World in 2022 and a four-year-old’s wish to have a pool in 2023.

Performances will be held on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 708 Route 88.

Tickets are available for purchase online at artistcollectivetroupe.org/events and at the door for $25. A character meet-and-greet is included after the performance.

