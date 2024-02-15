WALL TOWNSHIP — Ptl. Mike Malone of the Wall Township Police Department served as a keynote speaker at the United States Air Force’s 514th Air Mobility Wing annual awards banquet earlier this month, representing a nonprofit foundation for which he voluntarily serves as director of veterans’ affairs.

The banquet, which took place Saturday, Feb. 3 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, honored military personnel and civilians devoting their time to help establish a stronger sense of community and camaraderie in the armed forces.

Ptl. Malone, 44, has worked with Best Defense Foundation [BDF], a national veterans’ assistance entity based in California, since 2019.

The Manasquan resident oversees the visitation of veterans across the United States—specifically those that served in World War II—and accompanies them to the battlefields they once fought on abroad, most notably an annual trip to Normandy Beach in France, the famous site of the D-Day Allied invasion that served as a turning point of the war.

“By visiting the places they remember as war, they now experience peace, allowing them to heal the wounds they suffered nearly 80 years ago. We do this because it is simply the right thing to do and our mission is taking care of the ones who took care of us,” said Ptl. Malone. “Their courage and will to win the largest military conflict in history laid the foundation for all those who have taken the oath to defend our country.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.