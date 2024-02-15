WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s next generation of engineers took to the craft room of the municipal building Tuesday evening for an hour-long exposure to robot mechanisms.

The event, run by science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] education company Snapology and partnered with the township’s recreation department, had students play with smaller, lit-up robotics in order to assist in constructing fun-based mechanisms and develop cognitive skills.

“The program changes depending on the class. This one specifically focuses a lot on cognitive building…,” said program administrator Jasen Gregoria. “We’re really trying to get kids to expand that engineering side of their brains.”

Children used Cubelets—modular robotic construction toys—to connect the dots by using shape, color and light to build robots that could move with the flip of a switch on the side of the device.

Mr. Gregoria said that a number of schools are opening up to STEM education. He said that even libraries, such as the Wall branch of the Monmouth County Library, are open to newer ideas to attract younger visitors.

“It gets them to show how much of their neuro-pathways can open up, to show how they can think outside the box.”

And think outside the box, they did. One child engineer, Angelina, 6, used Cubelets, as well as Legos, to make a parking lot filled with Lego people and illumination from the side of the robot cubes.

